UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Lawmakers Accuse SNP Leader Sturgeon Of Misleading Parliament Over Alex Salmond

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:59 PM

Scottish Lawmakers Accuse SNP Leader Sturgeon of Misleading Parliament Over Alex Salmond

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the current leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) has been accused of misleading parliament over her knowledge of sexual misconduct allegations levied against Alex Salmond, the party's former head, lawmakers said in a report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the current leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) has been accused of misleading parliament over her knowledge of sexual misconduct allegations levied against Alex Salmond, the party's former head, lawmakers said in a report published on Tuesday.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 in the face of serious sexual misconduct allegations relating to his time as first minister five years before, and lawmakers have probed whether Sturgeon misled parliament over her knowledge of the claims.

"The committee finds it hard to believe that the first minister had no knowledge of any concerns about inappropriate behaviour on the part of Mr Salmond prior to November 2017. If she did have such knowledge, then she should have acted upon it. If she did have such knowledge, then she has misled the committee," the report, excerpts of which were leaked last week, read, as quoted by The Guardian.

A separate independent inquiry led by Irish lawyer James Hamilton cleared Sturgeon on Monday of any violations of the ministerial code.

Related Topics

Parliament Hamilton Ireland November 2017 2018 From

Recent Stories

Russia to Have Over 12Mln Sets of Sputnik V Availa ..

28 seconds ago

Japan's Prime Minister Suga Says Will Not Attend O ..

31 seconds ago

Russian Instructors Assisted Liberation of 30 Citi ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec to Present Brand New Aircraft at M ..

5 minutes ago

Another 9-year old Zainab abducted, raped and kill ..

20 minutes ago

Albania Receives 10,000 Doses of Russia's Sputnik ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.