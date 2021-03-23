Scottish Lawmakers Accuse SNP Leader Sturgeon of Misleading Parliament Over Alex Salmond

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the current leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) has been accused of misleading parliament over her knowledge of sexual misconduct allegations levied against Alex Salmond, the party's former head, lawmakers said in a report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the current leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) has been accused of misleading parliament over her knowledge of sexual misconduct allegations levied against Alex Salmond, the party's former head, lawmakers said in a report published on Tuesday.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 in the face of serious sexual misconduct allegations relating to his time as first minister five years before, and lawmakers have probed whether Sturgeon misled parliament over her knowledge of the claims.

"The committee finds it hard to believe that the first minister had no knowledge of any concerns about inappropriate behaviour on the part of Mr Salmond prior to November 2017. If she did have such knowledge, then she should have acted upon it. If she did have such knowledge, then she has misled the committee," the report, excerpts of which were leaked last week, read, as quoted by The Guardian.

A separate independent inquiry led by Irish lawyer James Hamilton cleared Sturgeon on Monday of any violations of the ministerial code.