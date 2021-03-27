UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Leader Blasts Salmond's New Party As MP Defects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 10:04 PM

Scottish leader blasts Salmond's new party as MP defects

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Saturday her scandal-hit predecessor's return to politics at the helm of a breakaway pro-independence party raised "significant questions" ahead of May elections

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Saturday her scandal-hit predecessor's return to politics at the helm of a breakaway pro-independence party raised "significant questions" ahead of May elections.

But Alex Salmond's new Alba Party scored an early coup with the defection of a veteran lawmaker after more than 40 years in Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP), giving Alba its first MP in the UK parliament in London.

Kenny MacAskill said he disagreed with the SNP's electoral strategy and endorsed Salmond's ambition to deliver a "supermajority" for Scottish independence in the coming elections.

At Friday's launch of Alba -- the Scots Gaelic word for Scotland -- Salmond said the party was not a direct challenge to the SNP and would urge people to vote tactically.

Sturgeon, however, accused her predecessor as SNP leader and Scottish first minister of acting out of "ego".

"I think there are significant questions about the appropriateness of his return to public office given the concerns that have been raised about his behaviour previously," she told reporters on the campaign trail.

"But that's for voters to judge and decide," Sturgeon added.

"Alex Salmond is a gambler. It is what he enjoys doing. But this is not the time to gamble with the future of the country." Salmond, 66, was Scotland's first minister from 2007 to 2014.

He stepped down and handed the reins to Sturgeon after losing a referendum on independence.

The pair, once close friends, have been at daggers drawn for months over her handling of sexual harassment claims against him.

Last year, Salmond was cleared of all criminal wrongdoing over the allegations. Before the trial, a civil court found the SNP government's investigation into the complaints was unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias".

Sturgeon was in turn cleared last week of misleading the Scottish Parliament over the scandal, and easily survived a no-confidence vote brought by the opposition Conservatives.

Scotland holds elections for its devolved parliament in Edinburgh on May 6 and the SNP hopes to use the results to push for a fresh poll on independence, after Scots voted overwhelmingly against the UK's Brexit divorce from the EU in 2016.

But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to grant Edinburgh the powers to do so, arguing the 2014 independence vote was a "once in a generation" event.

Salmond on Friday defended his past behaviour, noting his acquittal last year by a jury. "So it is time to move on," he said.

However, opinion polls show his own personal standing has been severely dented, while Sturgeon is seen favourably by a majority of Scots.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Vote Divorce London Edinburgh Independence United Kingdom Brexit May Criminals 2016 Event All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Facebook freezes Venezuela leader's page over Covi ..

55 seconds ago

Thousands protest in Bangladesh after deadly clash ..

59 seconds ago

PML-N given Rs 27 bln subsidy in its tenure: SACM

4 minutes ago

Denmark team promise Qatar protest

4 minutes ago

1985 persons die of Corona virus in IIOJK: Occupie ..

4 minutes ago

Bilawal thanks ANP to support PPP nominee as oppos ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.