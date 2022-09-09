MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that the death of Queen Elizabeth II was "a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world."

"Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family," she wrote on social media.