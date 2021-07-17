Scottish Leader Reminds That COVID-19 'Freedom Day' Applies to England Only

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter on Saturday to remind all that on July 19 COVID-19 restrictions were only easing in England and not in Scotland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter on Saturday to remind all that on July 19 COVID-19 restrictions were only easing in England and not in Scotland.

Coronavirus-related restrictions are planned to be lifted in England on Monday despite a rise in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, new daily infections in the United Kingdom broke the 50,000 threshold for the first time since mid-January.

"As talk of 'freedom day' dominates, remember that it applies to England only. We're all desperate to be 'free' of Covid but we can't simply wish it away. Even though cases falling in [Scotland] just now, virus is still a threat. Keeping certain measures while we vaccinate is important," the first minister tweeted.

While restrictions will not be lifted in Scotland, Sturgeon promised that the country will move to level 0 of the government's system of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. Up to eight people from four household will be able to visit one another and stay overnight, up to 10 people from four households will be able to meet in indoor public places, 15 people from 15 households will be able to meet outdoors, and up to 200 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

On Saturday, the Welsh government has also updated their COVID-19 restrictions to a level 1 alert indoors and a level 10 alert outdoors. This means ice rinks can re-open, events can be organized indoors and no limits will be placed on the number of people joining outdoor gatherings.