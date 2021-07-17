UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Leader Reminds That COVID-19 'Freedom Day' Applies To England Only

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:27 PM

Scottish Leader Reminds That COVID-19 'Freedom Day' Applies to England Only

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter on Saturday to remind all that on July 19 COVID-19 restrictions were only easing in England and not in Scotland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter on Saturday to remind all that on July 19 COVID-19 restrictions were only easing in England and not in Scotland.

Coronavirus-related restrictions are planned to be lifted in England on Monday despite a rise in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, new daily infections in the United Kingdom broke the 50,000 threshold for the first time since mid-January.

"As talk of 'freedom day' dominates, remember that it applies to England only. We're all desperate to be 'free' of Covid but we can't simply wish it away. Even though cases falling in [Scotland] just now, virus is still a threat. Keeping certain measures while we vaccinate is important," the first minister tweeted.

While restrictions will not be lifted in Scotland, Sturgeon promised that the country will move to level 0 of the government's system of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. Up to eight people from four household will be able to visit one another and stay overnight, up to 10 people from four households will be able to meet in indoor public places, 15 people from 15 households will be able to meet outdoors, and up to 200 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

On Saturday, the Welsh government has also updated their COVID-19 restrictions to a level 1 alert indoors and a level 10 alert outdoors. This means ice rinks can re-open, events can be organized indoors and no limits will be placed on the number of people joining outdoor gatherings.

Related Topics

Twitter Visit Alert United Kingdom July All From Government

Recent Stories

SEHA, Emirates Red Crescent sign cooperation agree ..

9 minutes ago

Special steps taken to curb crime and criminals, C ..

12 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 arranges training for health staff of ..

13 minutes ago

All Afghan factions must sit together for peace in ..

13 minutes ago

Germany walk off Olympics friendly after Torunarig ..

13 minutes ago

UK health minister gets Covid ahead of 'freedom da ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.