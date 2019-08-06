UrduPoint.com
Scottish Leader Says Corbyn To Be Responsible As Much As Johnson In Case Of No-Deal Brexit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:12 PM

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), said that UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be as much responsible as former Prime Minister Theresa May and her successor Boris Johnson in case of a no-deal Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), said that UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be as much responsible as former Prime Minister Theresa May and her successor Boris Johnson in case of a no-deal Brexit.

On Monday, Sturgeon said that Johnson pursued a no-deal Brexit plan of withdrawing his country from the European Union which is "dangerous" both for Scotland and the entire United Kingdom. She has been extremely critical of Brexit, especially a no-deal scenario.

"I'm no great fan of Jeremy Corbyn. I think his lack of leadership on Brexit in particular ... well, if we do crash out without a deal, he will bear almost as much responsibility as Theresa May or Boris Johnson. I can't see the SNP going into formal coalition with Labour," Sturgeon told The Guardian.

At the same time, she assumed a possibility of "some kind of progressive alliance [with the Labour Party] that could lock the Tories out of government.

Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal. In his first speech as prime minister, he said that while London would work to secure a new and "better" deal with the European Union, preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit would be necessary if "Brussels refuses any further to negotiate."

According to Sturgeon, Johnson's strategy of expecting the European Union to renegotiate a new withdrawal deal is "doomed to failure."

At the 2016 Brexit referendum, Scotland voted to remain part of the European Union. Across the United Kingdom, however, the Leave vote prevailed.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the bloc in March but failed to do so because the parliament refused several times to back the withdrawal agreement proposed by former Prime Minister Theresa May. In this regard, Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a plan, with the latest one set on October 31.

