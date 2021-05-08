UrduPoint.com
Scottish Leader Says 'no Justification' To Block Referendum

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:43 PM

The leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Saturday that there were no grounds for Westminster to block a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Saturday that there were no grounds for Westminster to block a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom.

"There is simply no democratic justification whatsoever for Boris Johnson or indeed for anyone else seeking to block the right of the people of Scotland to choose our own future," Sturgeon said in a speech after the SNP dominated the vote for the devolved parliament but appeared likely to fall short of an outright majority.

More Stories From World

