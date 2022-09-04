Scottish Leader Says Truss Will Be 'Disaster' for UK If She Governs as She Campaigned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that Liz Truss will be a disaster for the United Kingdom should she become prime minister and govern in the way she has campaigned.

"If she governs as she has campaigned over the summer, she will be a disaster ” not just for Scotland, but for all of the UK. But let's hope that's not the case, because this is a very serious time for the UK and it needs very serious and very purposeful leadership," she told Sky news on Sunday.

She accused the sitting foreign secretary of pandering to the "niche priorities" of a 100,000 Tory members. She estimated it would take 24 to 48 hours to see whether Truss is going to govern as a prime minister with a focus on the "real priorities" of the country.

The two have traded barbs throughout the Conservative Party's leadership contest in summer, with Truss calling the independence-minded Scottish leader "an attention seeker who should be ignored."

Sturgeon, who has outlasted three UK prime ministers, said she would try to have a constructive working relationship with whoever takes up Boris Johnson's office on Tuesday.

Truss has polled well among Tory members and is expected to beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to the UK's top job. Sturgeon said that she and Truss obviously "don't agree on very much politically" but she called herself a firm believer in giving anyone a chance to prove themselves.