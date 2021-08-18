(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on the British government on Wednesday to expand its Afghan migrant resettlement plan to aim for the intake of more refugees.

Earlier in the day, London unveiled the so-called Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme, under which it aims to relocate 5,000 Afghan nationals, primarily girls, women and at-risk minorities, in the first year of the plan and up to 20,000 Afghans in total.

"While the announcement of a UK resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees is welcome in principle, the commitment to 20,000 in 'long term' and just 5000 this year is woefully inadequate.

I call on UK Gov to go further to meet its responsibilities," Sturgeon tweeted, adding that her government is ready to "play full part."

In the meantime, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the country managed to evacuate over 2,000 Afghans and more than 300 British citizens from Kabul, which was taken over by the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on Sunday, completing its large-scale offensive across Afghanistan.