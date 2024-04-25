Scottish Leader Scraps Coalition Deal With Greens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party on Thursday ended a coalition deal with the Greens, leaving him facing fresh pressure as the head of a minority government in Edinburgh.
The announcement by First Minister Humza Yousaf came a week after the devolved government abandoned an ambitious climate pledge sparking tension with its junior partner.
It is the latest setback for the SNP, which has been hit by internal squabbling, resignations, fraud claims and a fall in support before this year's UK general election.
Yousaf, who took over from Nicola Sturgeon in March last year, denied that the end of the deal made him a lame duck leader, insisting it showed "leadership" to recognise it was no longer working.
He told reporters the decision had been made "following a discussion with my cabinet this morning".
"After careful consideration I believe that going forward... it's in the best interest of the people of Scotland to pursue a different arrangement," he said.
"I have terminated the Bute House Agreement with immediate effect," he said, admitting that ruling as a minority government would be "tough" but promising to work with all parties in parliament.
The announcement sparked condemnation both from the Greens and Scottish Conservatives.
Green co-leader Lorna Slater called it "an act of political cowardice by the SNP, who are selling out future generations to appease the most reactionary forces in the country".
Scottish Conservatives chairman Craig Hoy said it highlighted Yousaf's "inept" leadership.
"Humza Yousaf's year as SNP leader has been a disastrous mix of scandals, infighting and policy U-turns," he said.
