Scottish Leader Urges Incoming UK Prime Minister Sunak To Hold Early General Election

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Following the election on Monday of former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as Conservative Party leader, which makes him the incoming UK Prime Minister, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on him to hold a snap general election in the country, noting that Scotland would never vote for him if given the chance

Earlier in the day, Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, and as such, the country's next prime minister.

"As for the politics, I'd suggest one immediate decision he should take and one he certainly should not.

He should call an early General Election... For Scotland, of course, he becomes another PM we did not and, without doubt would not vote for even if given the chance," Sturgeon said on Twitter.

At the same time, Sturgeon congratulated Sunak and vowed to do everything possible to build a constructive working relationship with him, despite their political differences.

On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, less than two months after her appointment as Boris Johnson's successor, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history.

