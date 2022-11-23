First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the UK Supreme Court's negative decision regarding a referendum on Scottish independence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the UK Supreme Court's negative decision regarding a referendum on Scottish independence.

Earlier in the day, the UK Supreme court ruled that it is illegal to hold a referendum on the independence of Scotland without the consent of the UK government.

"While disappointed by it I respect ruling of @UKSupremeCourt - it doesn't make law, only interprets it. A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership & makes case for Indy," Sturgeon said on Twitter.

The official noted that Scotland remains a democratic country, and its "voice cannot and will not be silenced.

"

Sturgeon had previously announced her intention to hold another referendum on Scotland's independence in 2023. However, former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as well as the incumbent leader, Rishi Sunak, repeatedly said that they would not allow a second referendum, since the Scottish people had already decided to stay within the United Kingdom in a 55%-to-45% vote in 2014.

According to the latest survey of the Survation polling firm, conducted on September 28-29, 59% of the 1,011 people polled oppose Scotland's independence from the UK, while 41% support it.