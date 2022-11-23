UrduPoint.com

Scottish Leader Voices Disappointment, But Respects UK Court's Ruling On Independence Vote

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Scottish Leader Voices Disappointment, But Respects UK Court's Ruling on Independence Vote

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the UK Supreme Court's negative decision regarding a referendum on Scottish independence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the UK Supreme Court's negative decision regarding a referendum on Scottish independence.

Earlier in the day, the UK Supreme court ruled that it is illegal to hold a referendum on the independence of Scotland without the consent of the UK government.

"While disappointed by it I respect ruling of @UKSupremeCourt - it doesn't make law, only interprets it. A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership & makes case for Indy," Sturgeon said on Twitter.

The official noted that Scotland remains a democratic country, and its "voice cannot and will not be silenced.

"

Sturgeon had previously announced her intention to hold another referendum on Scotland's independence in 2023. However, former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as well as the incumbent leader, Rishi Sunak, repeatedly said that they would not allow a second referendum, since the Scottish people had already decided to stay within the United Kingdom in a 55%-to-45% vote in 2014.

According to the latest survey of the Survation polling firm, conducted on September 28-29, 59% of the 1,011 people polled oppose Scotland's independence from the UK, while 41% support it.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Vote Twitter Independence United Kingdom September From Government Court

Recent Stories

US envoy participates in community tree planting d ..

US envoy participates in community tree planting drive

55 seconds ago
 KU organises training for capacity building, curri ..

KU organises training for capacity building, curriculum development

58 seconds ago
 KP Minister inaugurates electrification, gas proje ..

KP Minister inaugurates electrification, gas projects in Jalozai Housing scheme

59 seconds ago
 Speakers for effective smoking cessation services, ..

Speakers for effective smoking cessation services, utilizing THR for a smoke-fre ..

1 minute ago
 PPP leader accuses Punjab govt of spending more fu ..

PPP leader accuses Punjab govt of spending more funds in Gujrat

4 minutes ago
 Sir Ganga Ram's great-granddaughter meets Punjab C ..

Sir Ganga Ram's great-granddaughter meets Punjab Chief Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.