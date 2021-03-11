Scottish Member of Parliament Steps Down Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The chief whip of the Scottish National party (SNP) and Member of Parliament Patrick Grady has temporarily stepped down from his position after a number of sexual harassment allegations emerged against him, the Guardian said on Wednesday citing a source in the party.

On Tuesday, the Herald reported that, according to party employees, complaints concerning Grady's inappropriate behavior towards male colleagues had been previously ignored as he received party protection.

The Guardian stated that the SNP denied the accusations since no formal complaints had been made against Grady until Tuesday evening.

"The SNP has received a formal complaint. That now allows due process to take place and we will not be commenting further while an investigation is under way," a party spokesperson was cited by the Guardian as saying.

The Guardian's source noted that Grady stepped down voluntarily but only temporarily, until the end of the investigations into the case. He has not been suspended as an MP or SNP member, the newspaper said.