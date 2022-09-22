UrduPoint.com

Scottish Minister Says UK's Decision To Allow Fracking Not Applicable To Scotland

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Scottish Minister Says UK's Decision to Allow Fracking Not Applicable to Scotland

The Scottish government is not planning to issue any licenses for the extraction of gas by fracking despite the decision of the UK government, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Scottish government is not planning to issue any licenses for the extraction of gas by fracking despite the decision of the UK government, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said on Thursday.

"To be clear - this policy change does not apply in Scotland. Fracking can only happen here if licences are issued by the Scottish Government and we do not intend to issue any licences," Matheson wrote on Twitter.

On Thurdsay, the UK government lifted the moratorium on the extraction of shale gas by fracking and reaffirmed its intention to issue over 100 licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

The United Kingdom halted the use of fracking in the country in November 2019 over the risk of seismic activities.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique for extracting shale gas and oil by injecting pressurized toxic liquid into the ground. Opponents of hydraulic fracturing argue that the process poses numerous health, safety and environmental risks, including the potential for fracking fluids and waste to leak into municipal water, as well as the large volume of water used.

Related Topics

Water Twitter Oil United Kingdom November Gas 2019 Government Cabinet Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Iran Restricts Access to Social Media Amid Ongoing ..

Iran Restricts Access to Social Media Amid Ongoing Protests - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Minister Asad Mahmood visits highways, reprimands ..

Minister Asad Mahmood visits highways, reprimands NHA officials over slow pace o ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet of Ministers Approves Draft of New ..

Russian Cabinet of Ministers Approves Draft of New Three-Year Budget

2 minutes ago
 Donbas Referendums Response to Zelenskyy's Call on ..

Donbas Referendums Response to Zelenskyy's Call on Russians to Leave Ukraine - L ..

2 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince on national day ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince on national day of KSA

5 minutes ago
 Flood death tally reaches 724 in Sindh: Sharjeel

Flood death tally reaches 724 in Sindh: Sharjeel

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.