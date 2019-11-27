UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Nationalists Seek New Independence, Brexit Votes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

Scottish nationalists seek new independence, Brexit votes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged fresh votes on Brexit and Scottish independence on Wednesday, as she launched her party's general election manifesto

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged fresh votes on Brexit and Scottish independence on Wednesday, as she launched her party's general election manifesto.

Sturgeon, who leads the left-leaning secessionist Scottish National Party, aims to hold the balance of power in Britain after the December 12 UK snap general election.

She accused the main UK-wide parties of delivering "constant chaos" since the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, when 55 percent backed staying in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on a Glasgow podium labelled "Stop Brexit", Sturgeon said: "It is time to take Scotland's future into Scotland's hands." She is seeking a second independence referendum in 2020.

Of the 650 seats in the British parliament's lower House of Commons, 59 represent Scottish Constituencies and the SNP is defending 35 of them.

The SNP hope to be kingmakers in the next parliament.

Sturgeon has said that while she would not align with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, she could back a Labour government if it met certain demands -- notably on another independence referendum and the removal of nuclear weapons from Scotland.

"There is every chance that the SNP could hold the balance of power," she said.

"We will be prepared to talk to other parties about forming a progressive alliance." Johnson's Conservatives lead the polls across Britain but a Panelbase survey in Scotland on November 20-22 put the SNP on 40 percent -- 12 points ahead of the Tories.

Labour trailed on 20 percent with the smaller Liberal Democrats on 11 percent, when undecided respondents were removed.

The poll of 1,009 Scottish residents put support for independence on 45 percent, with those against on 47 percent.

Sturgeon also said the bulk of future oil and gas receipts should be put into a "net-zero fund", focusing on measures to battle climate change.

She described Johnson as "dangerous and unfit for office".

Sturgeon, 49, said the reality of Scotland being part of the UK meant budget cuts, "a power grab on the Scottish Parliament; children forced into poverty; and a disastrous Brexit deal, which will hit jobs, living standards and workers rights".

Scotland voted in favour of staying in the European Union at the 2016.

Sturgeon said there would be "worse to come" if Johnson remained in office, adding: "This is just the start."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Budget Nuclear European Union Oil Glasgow Independence Alliance Lead United Kingdom Brexit November December Democrats Gas 2016 2020 From Government Jobs Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Indian Cab driver meets Pakistani cricketers, says ..

18 minutes ago

The Banker Middle East Industry Awards 2019 honour ..

26 minutes ago

PM Khan calls cabinet meeting to discuss extension ..

37 minutes ago

Turkey needs new defense systems: Mevlut Cavusoglu ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Ambassador Assures Afghanistan of Readiness ..

4 minutes ago

Apple Corrects Issue of Crimea's False Belonging i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.