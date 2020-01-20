Scottish Nationalists Urge Johnson to Unveil Report on Alleged Russian Meddling - Reports

The leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK parliament has urged the UK prime minister to publish a report alleging Russian meddling in the nation's political affairs, including the EU vote, media said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK parliament has urged the UK prime minister to publish a report alleging Russian meddling in the nation's political affairs, including the EU vote, media said Monday.

The paper was prepared by the previous administration and cleared for publication after the new one was elected but Boris Johnson is required to assemble a special cross-party panel for it to be released, the Guardian newspaper has learned.

"The public interest and the imperative is and has always been clear: lift your sanction on publishing this report and re-establish the intelligence and security committee so that it can be immediately published," Ian Blackford was quoted as saying in a letter to Johnson.

The report is said to contain evidence of Russia's spying and attempts to infiltrate the UK establishment as well as interfere with the 2016 referendum on EU membership. The daily reported that ministers had denied that Russia had succeeded in tampering with the vote.� �

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations in Europe and the United States that it is trying to influence their political processes, saying it does not seek to interfere with other countries' internal affairs.