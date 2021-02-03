UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Parliament To Debate Probe Into Trump Finances

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:07 PM

Scottish parliament to debate probe into Trump finances

Scottish lawmakers on Wednesday decide whether to call for an investigation into former US president Donald Trump's finances over concerns about how he acquired two golf courses in the country

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Scottish lawmakers on Wednesday decide whether to call for an investigation into former US president Donald Trump's finances over concerns about how he acquired two golf courses in the country.

Members of Scottish Parliament (MSPs) will vote on a motion calling for a probe into the Trump Organization's two Scottish golf courses using an "unexplained wealth order." The legal instrument require individuals to explain the source of wealth used to acquire property and other assets in the UK.

Members of the Scottish Green Party who initiated the vote have said there are questions to be answered about how the Trump Organization's holdings in Scotland were acquired.

"There are serious concerns about how he financed the cash purchases of his Scottish golf courses," Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie told The Scotsman newspaper.

"The government must seek an unexplained wealth order to shine a light on Trump's shadowy dealings," he added.

The prospect of the vote has sparked a spat between Harvie and Trump's son Eric, a trustee and executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation.

"At a critical time when politicians should be focused on saving lives and reopening businesses in Scotland, they are focused on advancing their personal agendas," he said.

"If Harvie and the rest of the Scottish government continue to treat overseas investors like this, it will deter future investors from conducting business in Scotland, ultimately crushing their economy, tourism and hospitality industries." Harvie responded by accusing Eric Trump of throwing a "tantrum" and noted that his remarks did not detail "where his dad got the money to buy his Scottish golf courses".

Ahead of the vote, one protester wearing a giant Trump mask and pulling a golf trolley with his pockets stuffed with cash, along with a placard which read "investigate me," stood outside the parliament building at Holyrood.

The Trump Organization's presence in Scotland at its two golf courses at Turnberry and the Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire has been controversial both before and during Donald Trump's presidency, a trend that has continued since his departure from the White House.

His visit to Turnberry on the Ayrshire coast prompted thousands to protest in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2019, and Trump was heckled as he played golf at the course.

Following the storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters in January, the organisers of the British Open golf championship said the competition would not be staged at Turnberry for the "forseeable future".

Last month, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had to warn the outgoing president that he should not visit Scotland during the coronavirus pandemic to play golf.

While MSPs hope that the vote will put pressure on Sturgeon's government to act, Wednesday's ballot is non-binding.

A Scottish government spokesman said this week that the decision was an "operational matter" for the Civil Recovery Unit, a Scottish enforcement authority.

"It would not be appropriate for the Scottish government to comment on this," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Protest Business Parliament Vote White House Visit Trump Buy Edinburgh Glasgow United Kingdom Money January 2019 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

24 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

54 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Hope Probe will be first of 3 missions ..

1 hour ago

French state liable for climate inaction, court ru ..

1 minute ago

Sputnik V Developer Sent Production Inquiry to Ger ..

1 minute ago

Switzerland Requires Additional Data to Greenlight ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.