Scottish Police Names Glasgow Knife Attacker Shot By Officers

Sun 28th June 2020 | 04:20 AM

Scottish Police Names Glasgow Knife Attacker Shot by Officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Police have named the attacker shot by officers during a stabbing incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow as Badreddin Abadlla Adam.

"The man who died after being shot by armed officers during the incident in West George Street, Glasgow, on Friday, 25 June, can now be named as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan. The identity is based on information the deceased provided to the Home Office earlier this year," the Police Scotland said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

It added that the investigation into the incident was underway.

The incident took place in a hotel stairwell in the city's central district. Scottish law enforcement officials have confirmed that six people, including a police officer, were stabbed during the attack. The assailant was shot dead by armed officers responding to the incident.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have both said that their thoughts are with those involved.

