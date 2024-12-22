Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic held by Dundee United

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic dropped league points for only the second time this season as they were held to a goalless by a determined Dundee United on Sunday.

Celtic dominated possession at Tannadice but Brendan Rodgers's much-changed side were unable to find a way past the home defence.

Celtic dropped points for the first time since a 2-2 draw with Aberdeen in October but the reigning champions still ended the day nine points ahead of arch Glasgow rivals Rangers at the top of the table.

"You are always disappointed when you draw a game that you should win," Celtic manager Rodgers told the BBC.

He added: "We are greedy to win every game but nine points clear, with a trophy (Scottish League Cup) in the cabinet, and doing well in the Champions League, it's been a good period for us."

Rodgers made several changes following last week's physically and mentally draining penalty shoot-out win over Rangers in the League Cup final, with Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Liam Scales, Luke McCowan and Yang Hyun-jun all brought into the side.

Celtic, still to lose a domestic match this season, had a chance to break the deadlock in the 10th minute but Reo Hatate's low drive from 16 yards flew wide before fellow Japanese star Kyogo Furuhashi producing one of several other Hoops attempts in the first half.

Rodgers brought on Adam Idah and Luis Palma just after the hour, before a rare United attack saw the back-tracking Furuhashi dispossessed by Glenn Middleton inside the box.

But Middleton's shot on the stretch was easily saved by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Celtic pressed hard for a goal, with Daizen Maeda's 78th-minute header tipped over the bar by United keeper Jack Walton, who moments later denied Furuhashi as well.

Not even six minutes of added on time could produce a goal for either side.

Sunday's other Scottish Premiership match sees the bottom two in action, with basement club Hearts at home to St Johnstone.