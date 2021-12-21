UrduPoint.com

Scottish Sport To Be 'spectator-free' To Combat Omicron

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:18 PM

Scottish sport to be 'spectator-free' to combat Omicron

Scottish sports events will become "effectively spectator-free" as part of a drive to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Scottish sports events will become "effectively spectator-free" as part of a drive to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday.

Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that crowds at outdoor public events would be capped at 500 from December 26 for "up to three weeks".

The announcement follows even tougher measures announced in Wales, where all sports events must be held behind closed doors from the same day.

The new rules in Scotland will impact football fixtures over the Christmas and New Year period including the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers on January 2.

They will also affect the double-header between Glasgow and Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship.

Indoor standing events will be limited to 100 spectators, indoor seated events to 200, and outdoor events to 500 people.

"This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three-week period," Sturgeon said.

"And it will also mean that large-scale Hogmanay (New Year) celebrations, including that planned here in our capital city (Edinburgh), will not proceed.

"I know how disappointing this will be for those looking forward to these events, and for the organisers of them."The Scottish Premiership is due to shut down on January 4 for two weekends as part of a scheduled winter break.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Sports Christmas Parliament Derby Same Edinburgh Glasgow Wales January December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

33,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

33,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago
 WAM, Mauritanian News Agency sign MoU to enhance m ..

WAM, Mauritanian News Agency sign MoU to enhance media cooperation

37 minutes ago
 Pharmacy, Pain Clinics Heads Arrested for Dispensi ..

Pharmacy, Pain Clinics Heads Arrested for Dispensing 4Mln Opioid Pills - US Just ..

34 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly passes NCBA&E Lahore amendment Bil ..

Punjab Assembly passes NCBA&E Lahore amendment Bill 2021

34 minutes ago
 Holding LG elections, remarkable achievement of PT ..

Holding LG elections, remarkable achievement of PTI government: Minister

34 minutes ago
 Serbian Defense Minister Condemns Burning of Flag ..

Serbian Defense Minister Condemns Burning of Flag by Albanian Protesters

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.