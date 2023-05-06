UrduPoint.com

SCOTUS Halts Execution Of Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip - Court Document

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 12:50 AM

SCOTUS Halts Execution of Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The US Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the scheduled execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip be halted while it examines his petition to review his case, according to an order published on Friday.

"The application for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court is granted pending the disposition of the petitions for writs of certiorari, Nos. 22-6500 and 22-7466," the order read.

The order explained that the stay of execution will automatically terminate should both petitions for writs of certiorari be denied. In case one of the petitions is denied while the other is granted, it will be up to the mandate of the Supreme Court to decide on the stay termination.

Glossip, 60, was set to be executed on May 18 at 11:00 EST (15:00 GMT) at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. In 1997, he was convicted of ordering the death of Barry Van Treese, who owned a motel where Glossip worked. Van Treese was murdered by Justin Sneed who pleaded guilty and testified that Glossip hired him to get rid of his boss. Sneed's guilty plea helped him to avoid the death penalty.

According to media reports, Glossip still maintains he was not involved in the murder of his boss.

The Supreme Court decision stops the ninth execution date scheduled over the course of the 26 years that Glossip has spent in prison.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Van McAlester May Media Court

Recent Stories

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

32 minutes ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

32 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

47 minutes ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

1 hour ago
 Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise mini ..

Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise ministers

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.