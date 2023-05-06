SCOTUS Halts Execution of Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The US Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the scheduled execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip be halted while it examines his petition to review his case, according to an order published on Friday.

"The application for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court is granted pending the disposition of the petitions for writs of certiorari, Nos. 22-6500 and 22-7466," the order read.

The order explained that the stay of execution will automatically terminate should both petitions for writs of certiorari be denied. In case one of the petitions is denied while the other is granted, it will be up to the mandate of the Supreme Court to decide on the stay termination.

Glossip, 60, was set to be executed on May 18 at 11:00 EST (15:00 GMT) at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. In 1997, he was convicted of ordering the death of Barry Van Treese, who owned a motel where Glossip worked. Van Treese was murdered by Justin Sneed who pleaded guilty and testified that Glossip hired him to get rid of his boss. Sneed's guilty plea helped him to avoid the death penalty.

According to media reports, Glossip still maintains he was not involved in the murder of his boss.

The Supreme Court decision stops the ninth execution date scheduled over the course of the 26 years that Glossip has spent in prison.