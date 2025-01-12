Scramble To Shelter Animals From Los Angeles Wildfires
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM
Burbank, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) When wildfires roared to life around Los Angeles, Janell Gruss had to leave immediately. But as the manager of a stable with 25 horses and other animals, she knew it was going to be complicated.
While some people just got in their cars and drove out of the danger zone, Gruss had to wrangle more than two dozen frightened horses, as embers swirled in 100-mile (160-kilometer) -an-hour winds.
"The last horse we had to get out of the barn... it was pretty bad," Gruss told AFP at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, where hundreds of animals have been brought this week.
"It was very smoky. It was dark. I couldn't see where I was," she recalled. "Both the horse and I were tripping over things, branches, whatever was on the ground."
Gruss said coralling the animals was so challenging, she feared at one point she might not make it out alive.
"I thought I might have been one of those casualties," she said, as tears rolled down her face.
"You hear about the person that goes in to get the last horse and doesn't come out."
More than 150,000 people have been forced from their homes by the huge blazes tearing through the city in a tragedy that has killed at least 16 people and changed the face of Los Angeles forever.
With so many people ordered to get out of the way of the advancing wildfires and needing to take their animals with them, capacity is strained.
"We've never seen anything like this," said Jennie Nevin, director of communications for the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.
"The first night was very busy and chaotic. Lots of people coming from all over."
- 'A whirlwind' -
Dozens of people milled around the barns Saturday at the equestrian center, where donkeys, pigs and ponies have also found shelter.
Tarah Paige, a professional stuntwoman, had brought her three-year-old daughter to visit their pony Truffles and her miniature cow Cuddles -- a tv star in her own right who has appeared on several programs.
"It's been a whirlwind," said Paige, for whom the equestrian center has been an oasis in the midst of an unimaginable catastrophe.
Nevin says there has been an outpouring of support and people offering their services to help care for the menagerie.
"It really takes a village," she said. "It takes the community."
Across the Los Angeles sprawl there are activists, veterinarians and volunteers working to rescue and care for animals made homeless in the tragedy, including some that were injured.
The Pasadena Humane Society received about 400 animals from Altadena, where the flames have already consumed more than 14,000 acres (5,600 hectares).
One of their patients is a five-day-old puppy that was found in the ruins of a building, its ears burned.
Annie Harvilicz, founder of the Animal Wellness Center, says she has hardly slept a wink all week.
As the fire spread through the upmarket Pacific Palisades, Harvilicz posted on Facebook that she was happy to take in animals.
The post "exploded," she said, and dogs, cats and even a rabbit began arriving.
With flames still raging out of control, the calls for help have not stopped.
But, she thinks, even when the firefighters have quelled the blaze, the slow-motion tragedy will roll on.
"There's gonna be more pets found, more pets injured, with smoke inhalation and burns that we're gonna start to discover as some of the fire recedes," she said.
"This is just the beginning."
Recent Stories
UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 10,000 influencers in next peri ..
15th IRENA Assembly to set energy transition narrative for 2025
Ministry of Finance participates in Consultative Meeting of Islamic Development ..
MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islamic Development Bank Board of Go ..
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..
70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
More Stories From World
-
Scramble to shelter animals from Los Angeles wildfires1 minute ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results21 minutes ago
-
'Dangerous and strong' winds threaten to spread LA inferno31 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
GB and Ireland Canter to victory in Team Cup1 hour ago
-
Impressive Vonn fourth as Macuga takes first World Cup win2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update3 hours ago
-
Aggressive Sabalenka, Zverev storm on as rain mars Australian Open3 hours ago
-
Firefighters race to beat LA blazes as winds grow and death toll hits 163 hours ago
-
Croatia's populist president appears set for re-election4 hours ago