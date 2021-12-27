Scrapped flights, resurgent Covid deliver gut punch to holiday season

Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Monday with thousands of flights cancelled and Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Holiday travel headaches and safety worries swelled Monday with thousands of flights cancelled and Omicron cases soaring, as people wrap up Christmas celebrations bruised by a resurgent Covid-19 pandemic.

About 8,300 flights were grounded and tens of thousands more delayed on the weekend -- one of the year's busiest travel periods -- with multiple airlines saying that Omicron spikes caused staffing shortages.

Effects rippled worldwide and the hurt has bled into the work week, with more than 2,000 flights cancelled Monday and over 700 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The highly transmissible Omicron strain has sent new cases skyrocketing across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns and cruise ships returning to port with infected passengers.

On Monday, France's President Emmanuel Macron will meet officials to discuss new measures to combat Omicron after infections hit record-high figures for three consecutive days.

Desperate to keep a lid on outbreaks before February's Beijing Winter Olympics, China has stuck to a "zero-Covid" strategy, involving tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But there have been sporadic flare-ups.

In Xi'an, where 13 million residents are confined to their homes, China on Monday tightened Covid controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months.

Two other Chinese cities also reported a case linked to Xi'an, as authorities urged migrant workers not to travel home in the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.