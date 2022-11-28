Screening Detects Arsenic in Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) A medical examination has detected another heavy metal, arsenic, in addition to mercury in former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's body, lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze said on Monday.

"We have not received nail tests yet, we will obtain them today. But after a phone conversation, it turned out that another substance was detected, and it is arsenic," Khachapuridze told reporters.

The lawyer also said that Saakashvili would attend a court hearing on his illegal border crossing. At the same time, a member of the United National Movement party, Khatia Dekanoidze, said that doctors prohibited Saakashvili from attending the hearing.

"His health condition is very serious ... the doctors did not take responsibility and did not allow him to leave the clinic," Dekanoidze told reporters.

The former president was put in jail on October 1 last year, shortly after returning to Georgia, where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally. He is serving a six-year sentence. Saakashvili's doctors and supporters say his health has deteriorated dramatically since he went on hunger strikes during his detention.

Saakashvili was the president of Georgia for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013 and was barred from seeking a third term under the Georgian constitution. Shortly after the end of his term, Saakashvili left the country. He actively supported Ukraine's Euromaidan in 2014 and 2015 and was appointed the governor of the Ukraine's region of Odesa after receiving Ukrainian citizenship.