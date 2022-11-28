UrduPoint.com

Screening Detects Arsenic In Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Screening Detects Arsenic in Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili - Lawyer

A medical examination has detected another heavy metal, arsenic, in addition to mercury in former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's body, lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) A medical examination has detected another heavy metal, arsenic, in addition to mercury in former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's body, lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze said on Monday.

"We have not received nail tests yet, we will obtain them today. But after a phone conversation, it turned out that another substance was detected, and it is arsenic," Khachapuridze told reporters.

The lawyer also said that Saakashvili would attend a court hearing on his illegal border crossing. At the same time, a member of the United National Movement party, Khatia Dekanoidze, said that doctors prohibited Saakashvili from attending the hearing.

"His health condition is very serious ... the doctors did not take responsibility and did not allow him to leave the clinic," Dekanoidze told reporters.

The former president was put in jail on October 1 last year, shortly after returning to Georgia, where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally. He is serving a six-year sentence. Saakashvili's doctors and supporters say his health has deteriorated dramatically since he went on hunger strikes during his detention.

Saakashvili was the president of Georgia for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013 and was barred from seeking a third term under the Georgian constitution. Shortly after the end of his term, Saakashvili left the country. He actively supported Ukraine's Euromaidan in 2014 and 2015 and was appointed the governor of the Ukraine's region of Odesa after receiving Ukrainian citizenship.

Related Topics

Hearing Governor Ukraine Jail Same Georgia Money October Border Citizenship 2015 From Court

Recent Stories

Ban on installation LPG gas kits in public vehicle ..

Ban on installation LPG gas kits in public vehicles decides

2 minutes ago
 Blood donation camp for thalassaemia patients held ..

Blood donation camp for thalassaemia patients held

2 minutes ago
 US Mission to China Says Ambassador Raised Concern ..

US Mission to China Says Ambassador Raised Concerns to Beijing About COVID-19 Me ..

4 minutes ago
 CEC vows to improve electoral rolls system

CEC vows to improve electoral rolls system

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting on law an ..

Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting on law and order situation

4 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 covers 116 incidents in metropolis

Rescue 1122 covers 116 incidents in metropolis

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.