Screening Results Show Some 2% of Moscow Population Contracted COVID-19 - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The results of screening show that some 2 percent of the population of Moscow have been infected with COVID-19, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Saturday.

"According to the results of screening of various population groups, the real number of those infected is about 2 percent of the total number of the residents of Moscow.

And this is the lowest figure among the world's cities affected by the pandemic. We have managed to contain the spread of the infection thanks to discipline and support for self-isolation measures on the part of Muscovites," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.