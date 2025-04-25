SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 April, 2025)

At the 16th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2025), technology meets imagination as young participants dive into hands-on experiences that blend science, art, and storytelling.

Among more than 600 creative workshops and activities, the "Digital Cube" session—based on the popular game Minecraft—is sparking excitement.

Children are building glowing LED pixel cubes using simple materials like paper, copper tape, coin batteries, and LEDs.

Mahmoud Hashem, a Lebanese computer scientist and first-time SCRF participant representing Room 94, described the project as a fusion of education and fun.

“We’re showing kids that math, engineering, and creativity can go hand in hand—and that technology can be both exciting and accessible.”

Young participants like 11-year-old Sana Siddiqui were thrilled.

“Now I want to make LED-lit cards for my family,” she said. Meanwhile, 12-year-old Akil Ashraf dreamed of creating a light-up castle inspired by his favorite game.

Running until May 4 at Expo Centre Sharjah, SCRF 2025 is not only a literary festival but also a hub of digital innovation and inspiration for young minds.