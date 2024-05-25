Open Menu

Scrum The Key As Sharks Win European Challenge Cup Final

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Scrum the key as Sharks win European Challenge Cup final

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Scrum dominance proved decisive as the Sharks became the first South African side to win a major European rugby trophy by beating Gloucester 36-22 in Friday's Challenge Cup final in London.

No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, full-back Aphelele Fassi and wing Makazole Mapimpi all scored tries for the Sharks, with fly-half Siya Masuku landing eight of his nine goal-kicks in a 21-point haul at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But it was South Africa prop Vincent Koch who was named man-of-the-match after anchoring the Sharks' scrum.

"This is probably the most special (trophy) for me," double World Cup-winner Koch told TNT sports.

"Being in South Africa with a South African team...I haven't won any trophies in South Africa so being with the Sharks first year back, it's unbelievable," added Koch, who twice lifted the elite European Champions Cup with London club Saracens.

"We knew they (Gloucester) had a good scrum and line-out. We had to be at our best and the boys showed that today."

Victory saw the Sharks qualify for next season's Champions Cup.

By contrast, defeat meant English Premiership side Gloucester failed to add to their Challenge Cup final victories of 2006 and 2015.

Related Topics

World Sports London South Africa 2015 All Best Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

1 hour ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

10 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

10 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

10 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

10 hours ago
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

11 hours ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

11 hours ago
 Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Poga ..

Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises

11 hours ago
 EU told to tackle food cost differences across the ..

EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc

11 hours ago
 Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level co ..

Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors

11 hours ago
 LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

11 hours ago

More Stories From World