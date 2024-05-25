Scrum the key as Sharks win European Challenge Cup final

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Scrum dominance proved decisive as the Sharks became the first South African side to win a major European rugby trophy by beating Gloucester 36-22 in Friday's Challenge Cup final in London.

No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, full-back Aphelele Fassi and wing Makazole Mapimpi all scored tries for the Sharks, with fly-half Siya Masuku landing eight of his nine goal-kicks in a 21-point haul at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But it was South Africa prop Vincent Koch who was named man-of-the-match after anchoring the Sharks' scrum.

"This is probably the most special (trophy) for me," double World Cup-winner Koch told TNT sports.

"Being in South Africa with a South African team...I haven't won any trophies in South Africa so being with the Sharks first year back, it's unbelievable," added Koch, who twice lifted the elite European Champions Cup with London club Saracens.

"We knew they (Gloucester) had a good scrum and line-out. We had to be at our best and the boys showed that today."

Victory saw the Sharks qualify for next season's Champions Cup.

By contrast, defeat meant English Premiership side Gloucester failed to add to their Challenge Cup final victories of 2006 and 2015.