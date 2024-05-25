Scrum The Key As Sharks Win European Challenge Cup Final
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 10:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Scrum dominance proved decisive as the Sharks became the first South African side to win a major European rugby trophy by beating Gloucester 36-22 in Friday's Challenge Cup final in London.
No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, full-back Aphelele Fassi and wing Makazole Mapimpi all scored tries for the Sharks, with fly-half Siya Masuku landing eight of his nine goal-kicks in a 21-point haul at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
But it was South Africa prop Vincent Koch who was named man-of-the-match after anchoring the Sharks' scrum.
"This is probably the most special (trophy) for me," double World Cup-winner Koch told TNT sports.
"Being in South Africa with a South African team...I haven't won any trophies in South Africa so being with the Sharks first year back, it's unbelievable," added Koch, who twice lifted the elite European Champions Cup with London club Saracens.
"We knew they (Gloucester) had a good scrum and line-out. We had to be at our best and the boys showed that today."
Victory saw the Sharks qualify for next season's Champions Cup.
By contrast, defeat meant English Premiership side Gloucester failed to add to their Challenge Cup final victories of 2006 and 2015.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises
EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc
Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors
LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear
More Stories From World
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Charles Schawb Challenge scores5 minutes ago
-
Swiatek eyes place among greats with fourth French Open crown5 minutes ago
-
Wawrinka 'lucky enough to play, sometimes beat' the 'big three'5 minutes ago
-
Politically charged Cannes heads to awards night16 minutes ago
-
McLaughlin spearheads scandal-hit Penske's strong Indy 500 bid36 minutes ago
-
Nadal ready for emotional French Open farewell1 hour ago
-
Massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea, many feared dead1 hour ago
-
Ex-regulator confirmed as new chief of Brazil's Petrobras8 hours ago
-
Dupont wants Toulouse to retain 'spontaneity' in Champions Cup final8 hours ago
-
Rebuilding hope for migrants aboard Med rescue ship8 hours ago
-
Zverev expects 'peak Nadal' in French Open duel as Djokovic slumps9 hours ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks end without a deal9 hours ago