UrduPoint.com

Sculpture Of Famous Euthanized Walrus Freya Opened In Oslo - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Sculpture of Famous Euthanized Walrus Freya Opened in Oslo - Reports

A sculpture of the walrus, nicknamed Freya, which became popular last year among Oslo residents but was put down for safety concerns, was opened in the Norwegian capital on Saturday, media outlets reported

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) A sculpture of the walrus, nicknamed Freya, which became popular last year among Oslo residents but was put down for safety concerns, was opened in the Norwegian capital on Saturday, media outlets reported.

The walrus became famous last summer after climbing on boats to sunbathe in the Oslo Fjord.

Freya was eventually put down in August due to the danger to the public as more and more people had wanted to feed and pet the walrus.

The sculpture of Freya created by architect Astri Tonoian was opened in Oslo near the place where the walrus was put to sleep, the NRK broadcaster reported.

Many Oslo residents took part in the opening ceremony, with some of them urging authorities to respect animal rights, the broadcaster added.

Related Topics

Oslo August Media

Recent Stories

Ogra assures no burden on gas consumers with lower ..

Ogra assures no burden on gas consumers with lower consumption

2 seconds ago
 UAE&#039;s steadfast humanitarian beliefs exemplif ..

UAE&#039;s steadfast humanitarian beliefs exemplified by evacuation of foreign n ..

3 minutes ago
 Two booked for aerial firing in Faisalabad

Two booked for aerial firing in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Immunization Week launched to raise awareness abou ..

Immunization Week launched to raise awareness about vaccination

3 minutes ago
 Local administration finalizes arrangement to cope ..

Local administration finalizes arrangement to cope with rain

10 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.