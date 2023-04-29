Sculpture of Famous Euthanized Walrus Freya Opened in Oslo - Reports

A sculpture of the walrus, nicknamed Freya, which became popular last year among Oslo residents but was put down for safety concerns, was opened in the Norwegian capital on Saturday, media outlets reported

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) A sculpture of the walrus, nicknamed Freya, which became popular last year among Oslo residents but was put down for safety concerns, was opened in the Norwegian capital on Saturday, media outlets reported.

The walrus became famous last summer after climbing on boats to sunbathe in the Oslo Fjord.

Freya was eventually put down in August due to the danger to the public as more and more people had wanted to feed and pet the walrus.

The sculpture of Freya created by architect Astri Tonoian was opened in Oslo near the place where the walrus was put to sleep, the NRK broadcaster reported.

Many Oslo residents took part in the opening ceremony, with some of them urging authorities to respect animal rights, the broadcaster added.