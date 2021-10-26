'Scythian Gold' May Be Stored in St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev - Ukrainian Prime Minister

"Scythian Gold" may be stored in the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday, adding that the government will be making a decision on where to store the collection

Earlier in the day, a Dutch court ruled that the "Scythian Gold" should be transferred to Ukraine.

"I am sure that we will fight for these jewels to the end.

They will be stored in Ukraine, obviously, we will choose a place and discuss with the Ministry of Culture. I am sure that there are many places in Ukraine where these jewels could be stored with dignity and reliability. Therefore, let's wait for the decision and we will be determined," Shmyhal told a press conference, adding that "There are many places, ranging from St. Sophia of Kiev and ending with other places in Ukraine, not only in Kiev."