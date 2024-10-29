SDAIA harnesses AI technology to support Arabic language locally and globally

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has harnessed artificial-intelligence (AI) technologies to support the Arabic language through a series of initiatives aimed at elevating its global prominence and enriching Arabic content with advanced knowledge resources.

The efforts align with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to reinforce its leadership in serving the Arabic language on local, regional, and international levels.

They were recognized on Monday as SDAIA received the 2024 King Salman Global academy Award for Arabic Language in its third edition, in the Institutions category. The award honors SDAIA’s distinguished contributions to supporting the Arabic language by developing large-scale language models entirely within the Kingdom.

The models address national generative AI needs, aim for global leadership in Arabic language technologies, and are trained on comprehensive datasets tailored to serve Arabic language and local culture requirements. Additionally, SDAIA has established a robust, sovereign infrastructure to locally advance these models, ensuring technological sovereignty.

Among SDAIA’s prominent efforts to support the Arabic language is the launch of the "Balsam" Index in collaboration with the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSGAAL). This index assesses and benchmarks Arabic language models in the fields of data and AI. The initiative was introduced at the third edition of the Global AI Summit, held in Riyadh from September 10 to 12.

The launch of the index is part of SDAIA’s and its strategic partners' efforts to advance Arabic language models, a rapidly evolving field. The initiative aids in evaluating new models under continuous development to incorporate advanced features and capabilities.

SDAIA contributed to complying a data and AI glossary in cooperation with KSGAAL to collect the principal terms in this field in Arabic and English languages.

Among a number of AI products launched by SDAIA, the ALLaM model, the first Saudi-developed AI system designed to answer user questions regarding different knowledge domains in Arabic, stands out as one of the most prominent linguistic models for generative AI that focuses on the Arabic language. It was developed in the laboratories of the National Center for AI, affiliated with SDAIA, by national technical cadres. More than 400 specialists and 160 government agencies participated in building the largest Arabic dataset in the world with over 500 billion Arabic text units to develop ALLaM.

Additionally, SDAIA published reports and studies to enrich Arabic content with AI concepts and applications and raise community awareness of its role in developing several sectors.

SDAIA's efforts in using AI technologies to serve the Arabic language affirms its commitment to supporting, preserving and spreading the Arabic language globally.