SDAIA, NTP to launch 1st National Data Index, Open Data Platform, Data Governance Platform

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) and the National Transformation Program (NTP) will launch next Monday the National Data Index and a developed version of the Open Data Platform and the Data Governance Platform, the first of their kinds in the Kingdom in realization of the NTP, one of the programs of the Saudi Vision 2030 which aims at enhancing integrity and lay down the foundation of a national data-based economy as well aiding the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

The three programs are scheduled to be launched during the Saudi Data Forum, to be organized by SDAIA and NTP, next Monday at JW Marriot in Riyadh, which will be attended by ministers, senior officials and representatives of local and international companies.