SDAIA Obtains ISO 42001 Certificate For Having Implemented Ideal AI Management Systems
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) was awarded the ISO certificate for having implemented a set of standards related to artificial intelligence (AI) management systems in accordance with the international specification “ISO 42001”, for the year 2024.
The prestigious certificate was given to SDAIA for having adopted the best standards and practices related to AI in several aspects, including planning, resource management, governance of operations, management of risks and opportunities, analysis of the effects associated with artificial intelligence, achieving a balance between innovation and governance, integration with legislation related to data management and information technology, and evaluation and continuous improvement for AI management system.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From World
-
Irish, Czechs hold EU vote after Dutch far-right gains1 second ago
-
Islamic Affairs Ministry receives over 2,000 pilgrims crossing Oman's Empty Quarter10 minutes ago
-
Three killed by strike on Russian-held Ukrainian city10 minutes ago
-
DR Congo trial over foiled 'coup' bid opens30 minutes ago
-
Euro 2024: Spain factfile40 minutes ago
-
Barca's Cubarsi among cuts for final Spain Euro 2024 squad40 minutes ago
-
Russian prosecutors seek French NGO worker's jailing pending trial50 minutes ago
-
Ivory Coast bets on solar in clean energy drive1 hour ago
-
Russian prosecutors seek French NGO worker's jailing pending trial1 hour ago
-
Yemen rebels detain aid workers, UN staff: aid group, diplomatic source1 hour ago
-
New loach species found in central Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Zelensky urges West to do more for 'fair peace' after D-Day2 hours ago