SDAIA obtains ISO 42001 certificate for having implemented ideal AI management systems

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) was awarded the ISO certificate for having implemented a set of standards related to artificial intelligence (AI) management systems in accordance with the international specification “ISO 42001”, for the year 2024.

The prestigious certificate was given to SDAIA for having adopted the best standards and practices related to AI in several aspects, including planning, resource management, governance of operations, management of risks and opportunities, analysis of the effects associated with artificial intelligence, achieving a balance between innovation and governance, integration with legislation related to data management and information technology, and evaluation and continuous improvement for AI management system.