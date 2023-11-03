SDAIA President, Singaporean Minister for Communications discusses Cooperation in AI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, met Thursday with the Singaporean Minister for Communications and Information, Mrs.

Josephine Teo, on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit, which began here yesterday.

During the meeting, topics related to AI technologies and ways to enhance joint cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Singapore in the fields of these advanced technologies within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030 were discussed.