SDAIA signs MoU with FIWARE to localize technology, training

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FIWARE Foundation under which the latter will localize the technology and adapt it to the local language, culture, regulations, infrastructure, and skills, in addition to Arabic interfaces, compatible features, local cloud hosting, and training information-technology (IT) specialists and well as adapting seamless integration with existing systems.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the SDAIA-organized Global Smart City Forum, which was held on February 12 and 13 under the theme "A Better Life" at the Riyadh Arena, with the participation of more than 100 speakers from over 40 countries.

The MoU also includes cooperation with 39 FIWARE Innovation Hubs (IHubs), a global network of innovation centers that helps local and regional companies, institutions, partners, and customers develop smart solutions by providing access to open-source technologies and business support, in addition to developing and building the community and providing professional training, resources, and expertise to excel in digital transformation.