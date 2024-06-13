MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) played a key role in streamlining the arrival process for pilgrims this year by employing data and artificial intelligence technologies and investing in enhancing the technical infrastructure at 14 air, sea, and land ports across the Kingdom.

SDAIA leveraged artificial intelligence to bolster its data analysis and anticipatory capabilities. It collaborated with government agencies to secure reliable communication circuits, both core and backups, guaranteeing uninterrupted service at the ports. To further ensure smooth operations, SDAIA assembled a dedicated national technical team for the Hajj season.

The SDAIA team offers services at many locations throughout the Hajj season, including King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah Islamic Port, Taif Airport, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, the Empty Quarter, Batha, Salwa, Al-Raqqi, King Fahd Causeway, Halat Ammar, Neom Port, Jadidat Arar, Al-Haditha, and Al-Wadiah.

SDAIA's current initiatives result from continuous support from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the SDAIA board of Directors. The objective is to optimize the utilization of data and AI technologies, particularly for the benefit of pilgrims, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030.

SDAIA gave the Kingdom's border crossings, sorting centers, and security control centers a tech boost by providing new systems, services, and tools to improve efficiency.

For this year's Hajj, SDAIA set up a special tech support room to handle any problems faced by different organizations involved. It also equipped teams at all ports with mobile tech kits so they could quickly fix issues on the spot.

Furthermore, SDAIA made sure all the workstations and network equipment in the Hajj halls at the ports were up-to-date by performing preventive maintenance. It built and installed biometric scanners at the Kingdom's border crossings, and took care of setting up the devices, installing the approved software, and training Hajj personnel on how to use everything new.

SDAIA has been rolling out innovative tech solutions to improve the Hajj experience. It launched "Banan," a mobile device that uses biometric data to identify people on-site. This gadget is perfect for field workers managing large groups at different locations during Hajj.

SDAIA also developed Sawaher and Baseer platforms to help manage crowd sizes effectively at various Hajj sites. These platforms ensure each location does not get overcrowded, promoting a safer and smoother experience for pilgrims.

The authority has integrated many pilgrim services into the Tawakkalna app. Pilgrims can now manage everything from Manasik Gate procedures to displaying their pilgrim cards and entry permits for vehicles and personnel working on Hajj in collaboration with Public Security.