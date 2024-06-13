SDAIA Utilizes AI Technology To Streamline Process Of Pilgrims' Arrival At Kingdom's Ports
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) played a key role in streamlining the arrival process for pilgrims this year by employing data and artificial intelligence technologies and investing in enhancing the technical infrastructure at 14 air, sea, and land ports across the Kingdom.
SDAIA leveraged artificial intelligence to bolster its data analysis and anticipatory capabilities. It collaborated with government agencies to secure reliable communication circuits, both core and backups, guaranteeing uninterrupted service at the ports. To further ensure smooth operations, SDAIA assembled a dedicated national technical team for the Hajj season.
The SDAIA team offers services at many locations throughout the Hajj season, including King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah Islamic Port, Taif Airport, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, the Empty Quarter, Batha, Salwa, Al-Raqqi, King Fahd Causeway, Halat Ammar, Neom Port, Jadidat Arar, Al-Haditha, and Al-Wadiah.
SDAIA's current initiatives result from continuous support from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the SDAIA board of Directors. The objective is to optimize the utilization of data and AI technologies, particularly for the benefit of pilgrims, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030.
SDAIA gave the Kingdom's border crossings, sorting centers, and security control centers a tech boost by providing new systems, services, and tools to improve efficiency.
For this year's Hajj, SDAIA set up a special tech support room to handle any problems faced by different organizations involved. It also equipped teams at all ports with mobile tech kits so they could quickly fix issues on the spot.
Furthermore, SDAIA made sure all the workstations and network equipment in the Hajj halls at the ports were up-to-date by performing preventive maintenance. It built and installed biometric scanners at the Kingdom's border crossings, and took care of setting up the devices, installing the approved software, and training Hajj personnel on how to use everything new.
SDAIA has been rolling out innovative tech solutions to improve the Hajj experience. It launched "Banan," a mobile device that uses biometric data to identify people on-site. This gadget is perfect for field workers managing large groups at different locations during Hajj.
SDAIA also developed Sawaher and Baseer platforms to help manage crowd sizes effectively at various Hajj sites. These platforms ensure each location does not get overcrowded, promoting a safer and smoother experience for pilgrims.
The authority has integrated many pilgrim services into the Tawakkalna app. Pilgrims can now manage everything from Manasik Gate procedures to displaying their pilgrim cards and entry permits for vehicles and personnel working on Hajj in collaboration with Public Security.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
More Stories From World
-
Why are Chinese electric cars in EU crosshairs?6 seconds ago
-
Saudi Water Authority Ramps Up Inspections for Secure Water Supplies During Hajj Season16 seconds ago
-
Religious minister collaborates with HOAP to ensure well-being of Private Hajj Scheme pilgrims10 minutes ago
-
China says 'reserves the right' to file WTO suit over EU car tariffs20 minutes ago
-
New Zealand facing exit after Rutherford rescues Windies30 minutes ago
-
Hajj arrangements review: Pakistani Hajj pilgrims cheer to see minister Salik among them30 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier Li starts New Zealand, Australia visits30 minutes ago
-
Lujin enchants international journalists, influencers in Shandong, China40 minutes ago
-
Musk says Tesla shareholders voting for his pay package by 'wide margins'40 minutes ago
-
King Charles III's old school goes on charm offensive50 minutes ago
-
Hajj Media Hub provides services to over 1,500 local, Int’l media professionals50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for addressing multiple challenges world's oceans face1 hour ago