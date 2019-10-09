UrduPoint.com
SDC Envoy To Washington On Turkish Offensive: US Will Never Be Involved In This Battle

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:35 PM

SDC Envoy to Washington on Turkish Offensive: US Will Never Be Involved in This Battle

The United States will never get engaged in the fight between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds in northern Syria, Syrian Democratic Council's (SDC) Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United States will never get engaged in the fight between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds in northern Syria, Syrian Democratic Council's (SDC) Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Ankara's military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring.

Asked if US officials have promised the Syrian Kurds any support, Saker said, "They did not promise to defend us," adding "We know that they will never be involved in this battle."

Saker noted that SDC is in contact with US officials and met with State Department representatives on Tuesday.

"There is no green light for Turkey to attack," Saker said. "If they attack, there will be some decisions [made] against Turkey, as I understood it."

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of a military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdish fighters and members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Erdogan said the goal of the operation is to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone.

Turkey views Kurdish forces in Syria as an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

Kurdish fighters are the dominant group of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and have been considered to be the most effective ground force in fighting the Islamic State.

On Sunday, the Trump administration announced the withdrawal of US forces from northern Syria. The decision prompted a strong reaction in Congress as lawmakers characterizing the move as abandonment of the United States' Kurdish allies and vowed to pass legislation to institute sanctions against Turkey as well as suspend the country from NATO.

