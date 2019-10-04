UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDC Plans To Meet With Russian Officials On Constitutional Committee In Next Few Days

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:29 PM

SDC Plans to Meet With Russian Officials on Constitutional Committee in Next Few Days

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces, intends to hold a meeting with the Russian officials on the Constitutional Committee in coming days, SDC Executive President Ilham Ahmed told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces, intends to hold a meeting with the Russian officials on the Constitutional Committee in coming days, SDC Executive President Ilham Ahmed told Sputnik.

"Probably it's going to happen in the next few days ... We are hoping to meet specifically on the Constitutional Committee," Ahmed said, when asked whether the SDC has any meetings or visits planned with the Russian side. "I don't know whether it will happen in Moscow or in Syria ... It might happen; I don't know the details at what level."

Ahmed also noted that they had tried to reach out to UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to meet with him on the matter as well.

"Yes, we tried and we hope that it is going to happen," she said. "We have not met [with Pedersen] yet. When we meet together, we will be working on the plan hopefully."

UN chief Antonio Guterres announced the creation of the committee last week. It will convene for the first time in Geneva on October 30. The committee is tasked with working on Syria's new constitution and includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.

The SDC will not be represented in the body.

Commenting on Russia's role in solving the ongoing conflict in the middle Eastern country, Ahmed stated, "Russia has many keys."

"If they want to change the status quo in Syria, they are capable. If they want to end the war, they are capable. And if they want a serious political process, Russia is capable," she said. "It is a very influential country on the Syrian issue, and very influential on Turkey, and can influence the Syrian opposition groups and they have direct influence over the Syrian regime."

In late September, Pedersen told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that "a broad range of all different communities in Syria and different opinions in the Syrian society" had been brought together so that the Constitutional Committee could be "credible and balanced." The UN special envoy for Syria also confirmed that Kurdish members would be included in the newly created body. The SDC will not be represented in the body. US Special Envoy for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey has told Sputnik that Syria's northeast will be represented in the Constitutional Committee but less than other regions.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Civil Society Geneva September October All Government Allied Rental Modarba Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirati women showcase their jewellery designs

55 seconds ago

Masood Khan calls on global powers to find lasting ..

30 minutes ago

Why You Should Study In The USA

36 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda thanks Allah and people of the countr ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt lowers fuel prices after protests

2 minutes ago

Teachers given due status in Naya Pakistan: Usman ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.