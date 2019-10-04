UrduPoint.com
SDC Regrets Lack Of Role In Constitutional Committee, Seeks Part In Political Process

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:29 PM

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces, regrets not being included in the Constitutional Committee but will continue its efforts to be part of the political process, SDC Executive President Ilham Ahmed told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces, regrets not being included in the Constitutional Committee but will continue its efforts to be part of the political process, SDC Executive President Ilham Ahmed told Sputnik.

The SDC will not be represented in the body. US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told Sputnik in late September that the northeast of Syria would be represented in the Constitutional Committee but less than other regions.

"Both the northeast and the SDC are not represented in the Constitutional Committee," Ahmed argued. "There are individuals [from the northeast in the committee], they do not represent the political willingness of the area or the constituents of the area. So, we will elect our representative to the Constitutional Committee, people cannot be appointed and then claim that they represent the northeast of Syria."

Ahmed believes that the body will fail if the SDC is not included in it.

"This committee would not be functioning, would not be doing the interests of the Syrian people if we are not represented and would not bear the success that the Syrians want," she said. "We are people who have family members who were killed.

We are people who lost their houses, the houses were destroyed. So, all of these people are not represented."

When asked whether the SDC has reached out to Washington or UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen with regards to the constitutional committee, the SDC executive president pointed out, "We have conveyed our messages in different ways to all these parties."

"We are in touch with all the parties that are concerned or working on the Syrian issues, including Russia," she added.

Ahmed is currently on a visit to Washington and New York, where she met with Jeffrey, members of the US Congress as well as many leaders in different institutions.

"All the meetings that we have conducted we included the constitutional committee, we spoke about that, and how we can work on this committee and also that we should be represented in the political process. This is our main point of discussion with different American parties," Ahmed stated.

UN chief Antonio Guterres announced the creation of a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution for Syria last week. It will convene for the first time in Geneva on October 30. The committee includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.

