SDC Says Not One Terrorist Fighter Has Been Repatriated, States Took Some Kids From Al Hol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Not a single terrorist fighter detained by Syrian Democratic Forces has been repatriated to the countries of their origin, while the nations only took back a few children from the Al-Hol refugee camp, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States and member of the Presidential Committee, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

When asked whether any of the captured foreign terrorist fighters have been taken back by their countries, Saker said, "No."

"But some children, yes, some countries took very few children from the Al Hol camp, not from the detainees. From detainees nobody, no one," he added.

Saker said the number of the detainees held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has not changed at all in the recent months and stands at about 5,000.

The US State Department acting Director of the Office of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) Patrick Worman said in the end of June that the US-led coalition is working to return some 2,000 terrorist fighters as well as 2,000 Iraqi nationals currently detained by the SDF to face accountability in their countries of origin.

The US diplomat also said that a total of about 10,000 captured IS fighters are currently in SDF makeshift detention facilities while tens of thousands of women and children are still in humanitarian camps and being subject to significant security issues.