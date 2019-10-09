SDC Supports Lavrov Encouraging Dialogue Between Damascus, Kurds - Representative to US

(@FahadShabbir)

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces, welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's encouragement for establishing a dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus, and believes such talks could be helpful amid Turkey's military offensive, SDC's Representative to the United States and member of the Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces, welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's encouragement for establishing a dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus , and believes such talks could be helpful amid Turkey 's military offensive, SDC's Representative to the United States and member of the Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik.

"We are welcoming what Mr. Lavrov said - that we are encouraging talks between the Syrian government and the self-administration," Saker said on Wednesday.

Saker said Lavrov has encouraged conducting such talks, and he believes signals have been given for the talks to take place, but added that he is not sure if they would materialize.

Saker also said such talks should be helpful given that the Syrian government should defend its border, noting that, "this border belongs to Syria, it's not only for us, it is part of Syria."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on Turkey's new military offensive in Syria, said problems in the country's north-east should be solved through dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds.

Moscow is committed to promoting the dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus, since it sees it as "the only way toward stability," Lavrov said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier announced the start of a military operation against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."

Turkey views Kurdish fighters in Syria to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

Kurdish fighters are the dominant group inside the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and have been considered to be the most effective ground force in fighting the Islamic State.

Trump's decision to withdraw US ground troops deployed with the Kurds in northern Syria sparked fierce opposition in Congress, prompting Senator Lindsey Graham to begin rounding up votes to impose economic sanctions on Turkey and suspend Turkey from NATO should Ankara attacks the Kurds there.