UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDC Supports Lavrov Encouraging Dialogue Between Damascus, Kurds - Representative To US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:12 PM

SDC Supports Lavrov Encouraging Dialogue Between Damascus, Kurds - Representative to US

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces, welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's encouragement for establishing a dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus, and believes such talks could be helpful amid Turkey's military offensive, SDC's Representative to the United States and member of the Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces, welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's encouragement for establishing a dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus, and believes such talks could be helpful amid Turkey's military offensive, SDC's Representative to the United States and member of the Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik.

"We are welcoming what Mr. Lavrov said - that we are encouraging talks between the Syrian government and the self-administration," Saker said on Wednesday.

Saker said Lavrov has encouraged conducting such talks, and he believes signals have been given for the talks to take place, but added that he is not sure if they would materialize.

Saker also said such talks should be helpful given that the Syrian government should defend its border, noting that, "this border belongs to Syria, it's not only for us, it is part of Syria."

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on Turkey's new military offensive in Syria, said problems in the country's north-east should be solved through dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds.

Moscow is committed to promoting the dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus, since it sees it as "the only way toward stability," Lavrov said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier announced the start of a military operation against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."

Turkey views Kurdish fighters in Syria to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

Kurdish fighters are the dominant group inside the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and have been considered to be the most effective ground force in fighting the Islamic State.

Trump's decision to withdraw US ground troops deployed with the Kurds in northern Syria sparked fierce opposition in Congress, prompting Senator Lindsey Graham to begin rounding up votes to impose economic sanctions on Turkey and suspend Turkey from NATO should Ankara attacks the Kurds there.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Ankara Lead United States Tayyip Erdogan Border Congress From Government Allied Rental Modarba Opposition

Recent Stories

Aamir, Akhtar,Haris dominate day two of National U ..

5 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori reveals post-flight details

15 minutes ago

Turkish Offensive May Hamper Anti-Islamic State Fi ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish Offensive May Hamper Anti-Islamic State Fi ..

4 minutes ago

UAE, Jordan accelerating security cooperation

31 minutes ago

UAE, Republic of Maldives advancing security coope ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.