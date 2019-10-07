The United States has withdrawn its forces from Syria's northern areas bordering Turkey, thus failing to meet its obligations, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Command said on Monday, warning about possible negative consequences of Turkey's planned military operation.<

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The United States has withdrawn its forces from Syria's northern areas bordering Turkey, thus failing to meet its obligations, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Command said on Monday, warning about possible negative consequences of Turkey's planned military operation.

"The US forces have not fulfilled their obligations and withdrew their forces from the border areas with Turkey," the SDF General Command said in a statement.

The SDF added that Turkey's planned military operation in Syria's northern and eastern areas would have a "significant negative impact" on the war against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and would "destroy all the stability achieved during the past years."

"We in the SDF will not hesitate for a moment to defend ourselves and call upon all our people, Arabs, Kurds, Syriacs, and Assyrians, to join forces and stand with their legitimate forces to defend our country against the Turkish aggression," the SDF General Command emphasized.

On August 7, Turkey and the United States agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria after months of tensions between the two countries over the presence of Kurdish militants, seen as terrorists by Ankara, there. However, the deal has not been fully implemented yet.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Ankara was planning to launch an operation in northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in the coming days. Meanwhile, the White House said on Monday that the US would not support this operation.