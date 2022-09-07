SDF Arrest Dozens of Islamic State Operatives, Disrupt Network in Al-Hol Camp - CENTCOM

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) recently disrupted a major network of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and arrested dozens of operatives discovered within the al-Hol refugee camp, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

"For the past two weeks, Syrian Democratic Forces have been conducting security operations in al-Hol displaced persons camp, resulting in the arrest of dozens of ISIS (Islamic State) operatives and the dissolution of a major ISIS facilitation network both, within the camp and throughout Syria," CENTCOM said in a press release.

The release pointed out that the SDF troops this week found four women inside tunnels in the camp who had been chained and tortured by Islamic State supporters.

The US-led coalition is heavily involved in advising and assisting the SDF, who continue to conduct the security operation in coordination with the camp's administration officials, the release said.

The camp houses some 50,000 refugees, mostly Iraqis and internally displaced persons from Syria, the majority of which are women and children from families of Islamic State fighters, the release added.

The Syrian and Russian governments have consistently warned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the camp, which is located in the US-controlled area around the At Tanf military base.

