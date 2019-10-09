UrduPoint.com
SDF Calls For 'No-Fly Zone' In Northeast Syria After Turkey Announced Military Operation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:16 PM

SDF Calls for 'No-Fly Zone' in Northeast Syria After Turkey Announced Military Operation

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday called upon the international community and the Global Coalition which aims to defeat the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) to establish a no-fly zone to protect Syria from "an imminent humanitarian crisis" in light of the Turkish military operation which is expected to be launched shortly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday called upon the international community and the Global Coalition which aims to defeat the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) to establish a no-fly zone to protect Syria from "an imminent humanitarian crisis" in light of the Turkish military operation which is expected to be launched shortly.

"To protect people of NE #Syria from an imminent humanitarian crisis, we call the @coalition and the international community for the implementation of a No Fly Zone as was done in the past for the people of Iraq. @UN," SDF said on its official Twitter account.

The statement comes hours after Turkey's director of communications, Fahrettin Altun, announced that the Turkish army would cross the Syrian border in the nearest time and start the military operation in northeastern Syria.

"The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly. YPG militants have two options: They can defect or we will have [to] stop them from disrupting our counter-ISIS efforts," Altun tweeted early Wednesday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry tweeted Tuesday that all the preparations for the operation were complete and the offensive might begin at any moment.

