SDF Claim Syrian Army Prepares to Retake Manbij After US Withdrawal From Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-dominated alliance of US-backed separatist forces, said Monday that the Syrian army was allegedly preparing to retake the Kurdish-controlled city of Manbij after the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria

"The first consequences of the US withdrawal & failure of the Security Mechanism Agreement: Syrian regime forces backed by Russia prepare to move militarily towards the city of Manbij. We said earlier that any Turkish attack would have bad consequences for the whole region," SDF Coordination & Military Operations Center said on Twitter, without providing evidence of such allegations.

Earlier, the SDF said that US forces had withdrawn from the area near the Turkish border in northern Syria, violating the agreements reached with Kurdish allies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that the US military was leaving northern Syria, where Turkey planned to conduct a military operation against Kurdish forces.

On August 7, Turkey and the United States agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria after months of tensions between the two countries over the presence of Kurdish militants, seen as terrorists by Ankara, there. However, the deal has not been fully implemented yet.

Erdogan said on Saturday that Ankara was planning to launch an operation in northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in the coming days. Meanwhile, the White House said on Monday that the US would not support this operation. Damascus has repeatedly called Turkey's actions in Syria illegal and urged Ankara to withdraw troops.