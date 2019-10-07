UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDF Claim Syrian Army Prepares To Retake Manbij After US Withdrawal From Region

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:33 PM

SDF Claim Syrian Army Prepares to Retake Manbij After US Withdrawal From Region

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-dominated alliance of US-backed separatist forces, said Monday that the Syrian army was allegedly preparing to retake the Kurdish-controlled city of Manbij after the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-dominated alliance of US-backed separatist forces, said Monday that the Syrian army was allegedly preparing to retake the Kurdish-controlled city of Manbij after the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria.

"The first consequences of the US withdrawal & failure of the Security Mechanism Agreement: Syrian regime forces backed by Russia prepare to move militarily towards the city of Manbij. We said earlier that any Turkish attack would have bad consequences for the whole region," SDF Coordination & Military Operations Center said on Twitter, without providing evidence of such allegations.

Earlier, the SDF said that US forces had withdrawn from the area near the Turkish border in northern Syria, violating the agreements reached with Kurdish allies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that the US military was leaving northern Syria, where Turkey planned to conduct a military operation against Kurdish forces.

On August 7, Turkey and the United States agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria after months of tensions between the two countries over the presence of Kurdish militants, seen as terrorists by Ankara, there. However, the deal has not been fully implemented yet.

Erdogan said on Saturday that Ankara was planning to launch an operation in northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in the coming days. Meanwhile, the White House said on Monday that the US would not support this operation. Damascus has repeatedly called Turkey's actions in Syria illegal and urged Ankara to withdraw troops.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Army Syria Russia Turkey Twitter White House Damascus Manbij Ankara Alliance United States Tayyip Erdogan August Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

PHA's tree plantation campaign continues

3 minutes ago

2,826 dengue patients provided free of charge trea ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body regrets non-compliance of tribal stude ..

3 minutes ago

Shoigu, Esper Held Talks on Monday at US Initiativ ..

3 minutes ago

'Computer Kidney' suggests drink enough water dail ..

9 minutes ago

E-cigarettes linked to risk of heart attack, strok ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.