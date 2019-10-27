UrduPoint.com
SDF Commander Says Baghdadi Killed In Joint Operation After 5 Months Of Intelligence Work

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), was killed in a joint operation after five months of the intelligence work, the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Defense One portal reported that the United States conducted a special operation against Baghdadi. The leader is believed to be dead, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed by Washington.

"The intelligence work on the ground and punctual chase took five months until the joint operation on liquidation of terrorist Abu Bakr Baghdadi. We are grateful to everyone, who made contribution to this great work," Abdi wrote on his Twitter page.

