BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ilham Ahmed, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), pointed to the ongoing fight of the SDF against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, Daesh, banned in Russia ), amid Turkey 's operation in the north of Syria

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on Wednesday. SDC Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik on the same day that the operation could hamper the SDF fight against the IS as the Kurds would now have to focus on protecting themselves.

"There are still some sleeping cells of Daesh in Syria and they are ready to wake up again. And the SDF fight, the war against Daesh, is still going on," Ahmed said at a panel alongside European politicians.

Ankara wants to establish a safe zone in the northeast Syria, next to the Turkish southern border. Damascus has condemned the operation, which it sees as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.