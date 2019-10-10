UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDF Fight Against IS Continues - Senior Kurdish Official Amid Turkey's Operation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:51 PM

SDF Fight Against IS Continues - Senior Kurdish Official Amid Turkey's Operation

Ilham Ahmed, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), pointed to the ongoing fight of the SDF against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, Daesh, banned in Russia), amid Turkey's operation in the north of Syria

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ilham Ahmed, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), pointed to the ongoing fight of the SDF against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, Daesh, banned in Russia), amid Turkey's operation in the north of Syria.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on Wednesday. SDC Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik on the same day that the operation could hamper the SDF fight against the IS as the Kurds would now have to focus on protecting themselves.

"There are still some sleeping cells of Daesh in Syria and they are ready to wake up again. And the SDF fight, the war against Daesh, is still going on," Ahmed said at a panel alongside European politicians.

Ankara wants to establish a safe zone in the northeast Syria, next to the Turkish southern border. Damascus has condemned the operation, which it sees as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Same United States Border

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours GITEX 2019

41 minutes ago

Empowered girls care better for families: Minister ..

4 minutes ago

US blacklists S. Africa's Gupta family over 'wides ..

4 minutes ago

US Commits $5Mln to Clear Unexploded Cluster Bombl ..

4 minutes ago

Six People Killed, 70 Injured in Shelling of 3 Tur ..

4 minutes ago

A grade 20 ACE officer to probe corruption charges ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.