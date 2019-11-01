UrduPoint.com
SDF Helped US Identify IS Leader Al-Baghdadi Via Blood Test - Syrian Democratic Council

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:15 PM

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have helped the United States identify the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, by doing a blood test, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have helped the United States identify the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, by doing a blood test, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council, told Sputnik.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that al-Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation by the US troops. Trump said al-Baghdadi had been under surveillance of the Defense Department for quite some time.

"They [the SDF] brought the staff from his house to make sure it was al-Baghdadi," Ehmed said, stressing that it was the SDF that�located the terrorist's whereabouts. "And also, they did the blood test. They had something from [him with] his blood when he was alive and made sure it was him.

The SDF were among the US troops as they carried out the operation, the politician remarked.

"President Trump thanked the Kurdish forces for it. The SDF forces' operation towards capturing al-Baghdadi was the main key for this operation," Ehmed said, adding that the SDF played a major role in the area and were able to make a difference as "they had spies everywhere in al-Baghdadi's territories after Baguz was liberated."

The IS reportedly confirmed al-Baghdadi's death on Thursday. US Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Wednesday that the United States buried the remains of al-Baghdadi at sea within 24 hours of his death. �

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) does not have any DNA test data that could confirm the elimination of the terrorist, SVR head Sergey Naryshkin said earlier on Friday.

