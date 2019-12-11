UrduPoint.com
SDF Integration In Syrian Army May Be Accomplished Gradually - Lavrentyev

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

The integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian Arab Army could be accomplished gradually, while the central government should have control over the SDF units anyway, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian Arab Army could be accomplished gradually, while the central government should have control over the SDF units anyway, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"As for the integration of the SDF units into the Syrian Arab Army, we believe this is a right thing to work on.

Perhaps, this could be accomplished gradually. At the first stage, some units could serve as defense structures on the territories under control [of the SDF]. But in general, the central government should retain control over these units. Then, when a government functions properly, integration happens, both into the armed forces, the special forces, and other law enforcement structures," Lavrentyev, who headed the Russian delegation at the Astana-14 talks, said at a press conference.

