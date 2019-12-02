UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDF, International Coalition Redeploy Troops To Al-Hasakah, Deir Ez-Zor Provinces- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:41 PM

SDF, International Coalition Redeploy Troops to Al-Hasakah, Deir Ez-Zor Provinces- Reports

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-sponsored international coalition have redeployed their troops to the Syrian cities of Al-Hasakah, Qamishli, Al-Malikiyah and Deir ez-Zor to protect oil fields and fight sleeper cells of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Kurdish media outlet Rudaw said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-sponsored international coalition have redeployed their troops to the Syrian cities of Al-Hasakah, Qamishli, Al-Malikiyah and Deir ez-Zor to protect oil fields and fight sleeper cells of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Kurdish media outlet Rudaw said on Monday.

On November 6, the SDF announced that they had resumed cooperation in fighting the IS in northern Syria with the US-led international coalition, which has been conducting military operations in the country without the government's consent.

The relations between the SDF and the international coalition took a nosedive in early October after the US decided to withdraw troops from the region, paving the way for Turkey's offensive against the Kurdish-led forces.

In less than a week after the start of the operation, the United States and Turkey agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the border area with Turkey. In addition, Moscow and Ankara have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Oil Vladimir Putin Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October November Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

42 minutes ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

42 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg nearing Spain in time for climate s ..

58 seconds ago

Maas, Lavrov to Attend Finale of German-Russian Sc ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister grieved over loss of 13 Pakistanis ..

1 minute ago

Finnish Prime Minister Risks Facing No-Confidence ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.