SDF, International Coalition Redeploy Troops to Al-Hasakah, Deir Ez-Zor Provinces- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-sponsored international coalition have redeployed their troops to the Syrian cities of Al-Hasakah, Qamishli, Al-Malikiyah and Deir ez-Zor to protect oil fields and fight sleeper cells of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ), Kurdish media outlet Rudaw said on Monday.

On November 6, the SDF announced that they had resumed cooperation in fighting the IS in northern Syria with the US-led international coalition, which has been conducting military operations in the country without the government's consent.

The relations between the SDF and the international coalition took a nosedive in early October after the US decided to withdraw troops from the region, paving the way for Turkey's offensive against the Kurdish-led forces.

In less than a week after the start of the operation, the United States and Turkey agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the border area with Turkey. In addition, Moscow and Ankara have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.