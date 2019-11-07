UrduPoint.com
SDF Resumes Cooperation With US-Led International Coalition To Fight IS - Commander

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Wednesday that they had resumed cooperation with the US-sponsored international coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in northeast Syria.

"As a result of a series of meetings with leaders of the coalition, SDF resumes working with the coalition to combat IS and protect the infrastructure of northeastern Syria, in accordance with the current stage and the last developments on the ground," Mazloum Abdi, the SDF commander, wrote on Twitter.

Since 2014, the US-led international coalition has been conducting military operations against the IS terror group in Syria, without the government's consent, and Iraq.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from northeast Syria after holding telephone talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who promptly launched an offensive against Kurdish militia groups and the IS in the region.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the border area with Turkey. In addition, Moscow and Ankara have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

