SDF Retains 10,000 Islamic State Fighters in Northeast Syria- US Central Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have some 10,000 foreign fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in more than two dozen detention centers throughout northeast Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday.

"Today, the SDF retains approximately 10,000 ISIS [Islamic State] fighters, including approximately 2,000 foreign fighters," McKenzie said during an middle East Institute event.

McKenzie explained the SDF holds the fighters in more than two dozen detention centers across northeast Syria.

The SDF, founded in 2015 of Kurdish and Arab militias and operating in the north of Syria, has played an active role in fighting the Islamic State. The SDF has placed thousands of the captured militants and members of their families in prisons and camps.